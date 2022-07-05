Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed Released Its Co-op Trailer

Crypto the alien is back for revenge! Again. The sequel to the popular game Destroy All Humans! was originally released in 2006. The remake, Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed, is set to be released on August 30, 2022. The game continues the story of Crypto, an alien invader who uses humans to retrieve ancient DNA from their brainstems. The sequel begins with the KGB blowing up Crypto’s mothership and threatening Crypto. He has to take on the KGB, seeking out their headquarters in several parts of the world, including Japan, Siberia, and the moon. Meanwhile, a mysterious disease is turning humans into Godzilla-like monsters, and it appears to be linked to the KGB as well.

The remastered sequel set out to improve on the graphics of the game and some of the finer details. For example, setting fire to the buildings before they are destroyed has been added, and the cut scenes are much smoother. Another new feature of the remake is the ability to play solo or as a split-screen co-op with a friend. The trailer for the co-op gameplay was just released today, so fans can take a peek at it. Check out the trailer below!

From the cherry blossom-covered Japan all the way to the moon, you and a friend can play the entire game together. The split-screen setup lets you split up or work together to fight your enemies. It looks like a small map in the corner will help you keep track of each other. In the trailer, we can catch a glimpse of one strategy made possible by this feature. One player can take to the air using a jetpack while the other can remain on the ground to shoot at enemies.

Or you can skip the partner thing altogether. Just fly around in your spaceship vacuuming people up for DNA skill upgrades. Either way, fans can play Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed on PC or current-gen gaming systems very soon!

