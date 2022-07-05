Rockstar Games Confirm Red Dead & GTA 4 Remasters Will Not Happen

Screenshot from GTA 4

There will always be rumors when it comes to what Rockstar Games may or may not be up to. One rumor that has been floating around for some time is the one regarding a couple of remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto 4 and Red Dead Redemption. As it stands though, these two projects are now completely off the table, and you can thank the poorly received Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition for that. This trilogy was universally panned by fans and critics, and because of that, Rockstar Games see no reason to revisit old games anymore.

As per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV & RDR1 were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind.



The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision.#GTAIV #RDR1 — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 4, 2022

Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has always said that it would be keen to remaster beloved games of the past, if that is what the people wanted, and if it made sense, of course. GTA 4 is one of the most underrated titles in the series; it was underappreciated at the time because it had to follow San Andreas, and then forgotten completely when GTA 5 appeared. Red Dead Redemption on the other hand needs no introduction, it is a game of great magnitude – a remaster of either would have been welcome.

The GTA Trilogy was met so poorly upon its release last year; the quality wasn’t up to scratch at all, so much that it needed to be pulled from PC for a while. The console version also came with a host of problems; the graphics were poor, and the technical problems were excruciating. However, it goes to show how loyal those Rockstar fans are because even with all these problems, sales for the trilogy have reached 10 million copies. Apparently, a figure like that is poor for Rockstar though, which is why the remasters won’t see the light of day – if that’s poor then I wouldn’t want to see a worse-selling game.

