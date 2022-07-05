Key Homelander Scene Broken Down By The Boys Star

To say that The Boys has been nuts this season is quite frankly lowballing all that has occurred, because a LOT has occurred whether you’ve seen the show or not. Not the least of which is betrayals, startling reveals, really REALLY messed up scenes and settings (see: Herogasm) and more. And this barely touches upon what has gone on with Homelander this season.

He has been on a razor’s edge and plotting all sorts of things while still being his “hero self”, and it’s getting a lot of people to wonder what he’ll do next. A very key scene though that got Anthony Starr (Homelander’s actor) talking was a key milk scene.

Basically, after a political rally, Homelander goes to milk a cow and drink its milk, it’s…something…but that’s just our opinion:

“This was fun,” Starr told in an interview. “It was like, Homelander goes to the source, right? I mean, I think the thing used to be breast milk. Now, we’re just anything. He’s not fussy anymore.”

“It was very weird, very intimate,” Starr continued. “Never milked a cow before, and it’s a very strange feeling. It was quite surreal, actually. The poor old cow had been there all day by the time we got to shooting, and she was restless and just pretty fed up with life. And then there’s some idiot in a cape down there pulling on her teats. So she wasn’t thoroughly impressed, and stumbled around a bit. And so I was a little bit… I didn’t want to get trodden on.”

This was just one of many scenes that showcases the “new mental state” of Homelander this season, and with the season finale looming, things are heading toward a crescendo that likely no one will be able to predict. Plus, don’t forget, The Boys Season 4 is already approved.

Source: Decider