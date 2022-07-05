Elder Scrolls Online Launching Lost Depths DLC

It’s not been that long since The Elder Scrolls Online released its newest year-long chapter adventure in High Isle. However, it’s been revealed today that the highly popular MMO will be getting a new DLC pack and a base game update on August 22 for PC players and September 6 for console players.

In a new blog post shared on the official Elder Scrolls website, Zenimax has shared some details on the Lost Depths DLC. As a dungeon DLC pack, it’ll send players off on two brand new adventures; the Earthen Root Enclave dungeon and the Graven Deep dungeon. Those heading into the Earthen Root Enclave will find themselves working with the Druid Laurel of the Stonelore, as they work to save a druidic shrine from the corruption and vandalism of the fierce Firesong circle. In the Graven Deep dungeon, players will venture deep into the murky waters of the Abecean Sea, where ships apparently go missing in spooky circumstances.

Zenimax has shared its excitement about the new content over on the blog post, explaining that “as part of 2022’s Legacy of the Bretons year-long adventure, this dungeon DLC pack brings two new four-player dungeons to challenge you and your allies that build upon and expand the saga that began with the Ascending Tide DLC and continued with the recent High Isle Chapter.”

There will also be a base game update for all Elder Scrolls Online players that will be released at the same time as the Lost Depths DLC. According to the developers, “this update includes balance changes, fixes, and new features, including changes to the combat system, the introduction of bonus “mini-events” for Battlegrounds (for example, a weekend that grants bonus Alliance Points), and broad improvements to XP gains in PvP in general.”

The Elder Scrolls Online base game is available now as is the High Isle chapter upgrade.

Source