Stranger Things Season 5 Won’t Be As Long As Season 4?

If we’re being honest with ourselves, many fans still haven’t recovered from Stranger Things Season 4 and its two-part season finale. There were deaths, there were twists, there were big reveals and a lot of scary events that we won’t spoil. But it’s all been done with a purpose as Stranger Things Season 5 is coming in 2024 and fans can’t wait. Literally.

The only real question outside of how it’ll all end, is how long it’s going to be episode-wise and episode-length-wise. Thankfully the Duffer Brothers were able to share how long and short it’ll be recently, where they tease it won’t be as long as Season 4:

“The only reason we don’t expect it to be as long is because if you look at it, it’s almost a two-hour ramp-up before our kids really get drawn into the supernatural mystery,” Matt Duffer shared. “You get to know them, you get to see them in their lives, what they’re struggling with, adapting to high school, and so forth. Steve’s trying to find a date, all of that. None of that obviously is going to be occurring in the first two episodes of [Season 5].”

He continued, “For the first time ever, we don’t wrap things up at the end of 4, and so it’s going to be moving. I don’t know that it’s going to be going 100 miles an hour at the start of 5, but it’s going to be moving pretty fast. Characters are already going to be in action, they’re already going to have a goal and a drive, and I think that’s going to carve out at least a couple hours and make this season feel really different. I’m sure the wrap-up will be a lot longer, it’s going to be [The Lord of the Rings:] Return of the King-ish with, like, eight endings.”

To that end, the Duffer Brothers admitted that while the overall season might be shorter than Season 4, the series finale of Stranger Things will likely be another 2-hour trek to ensure that everything is “finished”.

Source: Happy Sad Confused Podcast