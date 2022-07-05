Thor Love and Thunder Has Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed!

We’ve come a long way in various ways when it comes to how we view and enjoy our entertainment. Movies aren’t just released at movie theaters anymore, they can have streaming service homes, which were vital during the pandemic age. And in terms of reviews, there are sites all over the internet that’ll allow you to read an opinion instead of just going to one or two people who give a “thumbs up or thumbs down” on the product. Which brings us to Thor Love and Thunder, who will released in theaters on the 8th and many were curious what the aggregate Rotten Tomatoes score would be.

Turns out…it’s not as high as you’d think it would be based on the previous Thor movie. Currently, at the time of this article being written, there are 65 reviewers who have weighed in, and their combined rating of the movie is a 74%.

Which, in the context of a movie, is not too bad, and still maintains the current “Fresh” logo on Rotten Tomatoes. But when you compared that to the previous Taika Waititi film with the god of thunder and how that one did by both fans and critics (93%), that’s quite a fall down. Granted, this is hardly the final score by the critics, and the fans might still love it way more than the critics (as many films have shown in the past) so it might not matter in the end. But it is a curious thing to note.

Of course, fans are going to see this film because they’re eager for another MCU pic, they want to see Jane Foster become The Mighty Thor, and many are curious about what Christian Bale will be like as Gorr The God Butcher.

The film comes out later this week, so don’t miss out!

