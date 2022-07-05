Modern Warfare 2 Reportedly Getting September Beta

It’s been reported that the highly anticipated shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be launching its Open Beta in September. The game itself is due out on October 28th this year and according to user RalphsValve on Twitter, Modern Warfare 2 will have a roughly two-week window in which to test and gather feedback from players ahead of its full launch.

As reported in whatifgaming, a recent listing on Amazon for the game suggests that Activision have planned the Open Beta for the middle to late part of September, with PlayStation users getting an earlier taste of the action than those on other platforms.

According to the information gathered from the Amazon product listing, those on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will get access to the game first. Then, a week later, players on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC will be able to join the Open Beta afterwards. The dates for the Beta as gathered from the information are listed below.

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Access

Early Access: September 15 and 16 (for those who have pre-ordered the game)

Open Beta: September 17 – 19

Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Access (full cross-play)

Early Access: September 22 and 23 (for those who have pre-ordered the game)

Open Beta: September 24 – 26

In terms of multiplayer reveals and information about the game’s events and other interesting features, players won’t have to wait too long to find out more. There’ll be a number of reveals in August around this, so those looking for news on all the new multiplayer maps and modes the game will have to offer will have their curiosity satisfied soon enough.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled to launch in full on October 28. In terms of signups for the reported Open Beta, we’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for further updates on how and when players can sign up ahead of the game’s release.

