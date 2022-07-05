Games With Gold Soon Won’t Include Xbox 360 Games

It’s been revealed that the Xbox Games with Gold Service will soon stop including any Xbox 360 titles. The change will happen as of this October. This latest reveal comes courtesy of Twitter insider Wario64, who shared a tweet earlier today detailing Microsoft’s new plan for Games with Gold.

Starting in October, Xbox Games With Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 games (Microsoft has reached the limits to adding new X360 games to GWG). GWG will continue to offer Xbox One games.



Any claimed Xbox 360 GWG titles can be redownloaded regardless of membership pic.twitter.com/WHuuVniqBn — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 5, 2022

As claimed in the tweet, this shift to excluding Xbox 360 games is down to the fact that Microsoft has reportedly reached its limit on including new Xbox 360 titles in the service. Additionally, it’s explained that any Xbox 360 games previously redeemed through the Games with Gold service will be available to re-download.

While Xbox 360 titles may have reached their level cap, there will still be plenty of Xbox One games on offer each month through Games with Gold. However, the reaction online to this news has been somewhat muted, with some users on ResetEra suggesting that the service has been in decline for quite some time, and others commenting on how this move would actually just “make Games with Gold even worse.” Whether or not that’s the case remains to be seen, but it does appear that there are many members of the gaming community who feel that Games with Gold isn’t exactly doing well nowadays.

It’s not all bad news though. If you’re on Xbox Game Pass, there are a number of Xbox 360 titles to be played via backwards compatibility. There are currently a couple of Xbox 360 titles available this month on Games with Gold. These are Torchlight (July 16- July 30) and Thrillville: Off The Rails (July 1- July 15). If you’re wanting to grab these Xbox 360 titles before they’re no longer being added to the service, make sure you claim the upcoming games as they’re announced for Games with Gold over the next few months.

Source