Tom Cruise Does Another Daring Stunt for Mission: Impossible

Tom Cruise just turned 60 years old on July 3, 2022, yet this man is still doing stunts that actors half his age wouldn’t be comfortable doing. The prolific actor is no stranger to action movies. Of the 58 movies he has been in, at least 21 of them (including the upcoming two-part Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning) have been action movies. Tom Cruise being, well, Tom Cruise, insists on doing many of his own risky stunts even now.

The newest stunt photo comes from the set of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which will be the first of two movies that mark Cruise’s farewell to the franchise. He has played the superspy, Ethan Hunt, since the first movie in 1996, so his character has had a great run. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on July 14, 2023. Many familiar faces will be making an appearance in the movie, including Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, and more.

On Tom Cruise’s birthday, the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One director posted a picture of Cruise on his Twitter feed. The tweet, shared below, show the 60-year-old dangling from a biplane in mid-air. No thank you! The man definitely has guts and fantastic grip strength. Though we still don’t know the context of the stunt, we will probably see more closer to the movie’s release date.

With his track record, dangling from a plane is probably just one of many crazy stunts in the action-packed movie. Hang in there, Tom!

Source