Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Ships 2Million Units

The dramatic rise of Monster Hunter continues with Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the expansion to the core game that only launched last Thursday already having shipped 2 million units worldwide. An official posting from Capcom had all the key details:

Capcom Co., Ltd. (Capcom) today announced that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Sunbreak, below), the massive premium expansion for Monster Hunter Rise (Rise, below) for Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam), has shipped 2 million units worldwide.

The Monster Hunter series consists of hunting action games that pit players against giant monsters in a beautiful natural environment. Beginning with the first title in 2004, the series established a new genre in which players cooperate to hunt ferocious monsters with their friends and has since grown into a global phenomenon with cumulative sales of the series exceeding 84 million units shipped as of July 5, 2022. Notably, January 2018 release Monster Hunter: World has enjoyed sales growth in the four years since its launch, now holding the Capcom all-time record of 21 million* units shipped.

Further, March 2021 release Rise has also surpassed 10 million units shipped globally, which was achieved through a variety of measures including ongoing free updates and the launch of a PC version, as well as with the release of a set that includes Sunbreak.

Sunbreak is a massive premium expansion for Rise. In addition to new quest ranks, locales, monsters and never-before-experienced hunting actions, players can enjoy new story elements for Rise as well. Capcom released a demo version prior to launch, garnering praise and attention for the title, which resulted in shipments of over 2 million units globally. The company will continue to leverage its digital strategy going forward, aiming to maximize unit sales with ongoing promotions, including the continued release of free additional content and pricing strategies.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities. *Includes shipments of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak launched on Nintendo Switch, and PC on Thursday, June 30, 2022

