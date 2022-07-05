Stranger Things Season 5 Confirmed For 2024

Stranger Things Season 4 is now officially out in full, and to say that people are still talking about it is an understatement. Many fans are actually emotionally wrecked after what they witnessed in the final two episodes of S4 (including the movie-length season finale), and as promised, all roads now lead to Stranger Things Season 5. The good news is that it was already confirmed to be coming long before Season 4 aired, the only real question…was when. Well, now, we have both a poster and a confirmed release date…2024.

This was backed up by some of the actors, including David Harbour who noted that based on his understanding of the situation, the writing would get done this year, and would be shooting next year:

“I think we’ll [shoot] next year. They’re finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully it’ll be this year,” Harbour shared with GQ UK. “But I think that’s the plan. So it’d probably come out mid-2024, based on our track record.”

That would indeed track, and it would give the cast and crew some time off from the LONG road to get Season 4 out. As some have noted, today is actually the 3-year anniversary since the release of Season 3 of Stranger Things, that’s how long it’s been due to the pandemic and the various production delays.

So hopefully, that wouldn’t happen as the final season starts to film because quite frankly…the fanbase likely won’t be able to handle (literally) another long delay.

While we won’t spoil everything that happened at the end of Season 4, we will say that there were deaths, there were reunions, and there was a lot of scary moments. So be ready, because when Stranger Things Season 5 does arrive…it won’t hold back until the very end…maybe.

Source: Twitter.