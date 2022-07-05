New Elden Ring Mod Includes the Ability to Firebend

Elden Ring has been massively popular since its launch. Fans love the freedom they have in creating their character, and the open world allows them to have as many adventures as they want in the brutal Lands Between. The addition of several mods gives the player even more options to explore. The most recent mod is especially exciting for fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender because it introduces the ability to Firebend!

For anyone still unfamiliar with Avatar: The Last Airbender, the beloved show follows Aang and his friends on a mission to free the world from the Fire Nation’s tyranny. In this world, there are many people with the ability to “bend” an element by using specific movements based on martial arts. Earthbenders can kick up giant boulders and create landslides, while Waterbenders can use water like a whip or summon waves. Aang is the last of the Airbenders and can use his abilities to blow his enemies off their feet with huge gusts of wind and fly using a glider. Firebending is one of the flashiest forms of bending. Firebenders can kick and punch fireballs at their enemies, and the best of them can also channel lightning.

The mod was created by clevererraptor6, a fan of both the game and the show. The modder specifically used Firebending melee moves to shoot flames at your enemies. Fans of the show will really appreciate the use of fluid, circular motions as it is an ode to the Firebending artform. Players can even bend blue flames like the main antagonist, Azula, did. There are some lightening channeling attacks as well, though no Uncle Iroh to guide you. Snap your fingers and point to send a vicious shock.

The Elden Ring mod has been posted to NexusMods as “Firebending Moveset.” Give it a try! If nothing else, it will be fun to spin around kicking fire.

