Job Advert Reveals The Next Battlefield Has A Single Player Campaign

Battlefield 2042 had a rough launch, and it hasn’t had a great time in the months since that release either. Critics and fans alike had plenty to complain about thanks to a buggy launch and numerous core features missing from the game. The result is that Battlefield 2042, a game without a single-player campaign, has seen a huge drop-off in players and a lower average player count than even previous games in the series.

As one of EA’s flagship franchises, the company likely wants it to succeed. With that in mind, it’s not hard to imagine that EA and developer DICE already have plans for the future of the series. EA recently denied claims that Battlefield 2042 only has a ‘skeleton crew’ working on it now, but if reports by industry insiders are to be believed, the next Battlefield game is already in development.

Now, we have our first hints at what those plans may include. A new job listing from EA is recruiting for the position of Design Director at the Battlefield Seattle studio. Within the advert, there are mentions of working on a single-player campaign for a new Battlefield game.

Fans of Battlefield know that the series has traditionally not crafted great single-player experiences. Most fans thought it was wise that Battlefield 2042 abandoned single-player entirely, but it seems like it’s returning for the next entry.

The job listing reads, “You will manage the design team and design vision of a new Battlefield campaign. Your job is to orchestrate the mission design, narrative, game mechanics, and systems to create the highest quality experience possible.”

It goes on to say, “Your job is to embrace the core tenets of the Battlefield franchise and make sure they are woven through all layers of a masterfully designed single-player campaign. You will build the studio’s design team and culture and build an amazing campaign from concept through release.”

The next Battlefield entry will also seemingly be “reverting a lot of the changes made in Battlefield 2042,” according to an inside source familiar with the project. Hopefully, that means that many of the issues players had with multiplayer in Battlefield 2042 will be addressed.

