Chainsaw Man Anime Second Trailer and Cast Revealed, October 2022 Air Date

The second trailer and the main cast members for the Chainsaw Man anime series were revealed on Friday during a studio MAPPA stage event. MAPPA will be animating the highly anticipated series that will begin streaming on Crunchyroll this October, making it the studio’s fourth television anime series this year.

Chainsaw Man Cast and Staff

Denji: Kikunosuke Toya

Makima: Tomori Kusunoki

Aki Hayakawa: Shogo Sakata

Power: Fairouz Ai

Ryu Nakayama (Jujutsu Kaisen, Black Clover) will direct the series. Kazutaka Sugiyama (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) will work on the character designs. Kiyotaka Oshiyama (Deca-Dence, Space Dandy) is credited for creature designs while Kensuke Ushio (Japan Sinks 2020, Devilman: Crybaby) will handle the music. And Tatsuya Yoshihara, who has extensive work in Black Clover, was brought on to be the action director.

Recent Media

The series recently revealed a new key visual depicting Chainsaw Man standing on a pile of bloody rubble.

The first trailer for Chainsaw Man was released last year in June and received over 7 million views in just under 11 hours after release. Now, that same trailer currently has 13 million views on the official MAPPA YouTube channel.

Chainsaw Man Manga

Created and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the Chainsaw Man manga has seen a plethora of success. Multiple awards, best sellers lists, novel adaptations, and now finally an anime adaptation.

In 2021, Chainsaw Man took home three awards including a Harvey Award for the category of “Best Manga”. Then in July of this year, the coveted manga was also nominated for a prestigious Eisner Award for the category of “Best U.S. Edition of International Material–Asia”.

As of August 2022 Chainsaw Man has a total of 15 million copies in circulation. Part 1 of the series has 11 volumes, all released in English as well. Part 2 of the manga is currently ongoing and has released three chapters so far and can be read on the official Shonen Jump app.

Synopsis

Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as “Chainsaw Man”–a man with a devil’s heart. Synopsis via Crunchyroll

Source: Official Twitter