Riders Republic Will Have An In-Game Event To Raise Wildfire Awareness

Ubisoft has revealed that its extreme sports game, Riders Republic, will receive a live event that tasks players with preventing sequoia trees from burning down. This is being done to raise awareness about real-life wildfires and their consequences.

The short but intense event will see part of the Riders Republic map be closed off. Boris Maniora, the gameplay director, claims that the event will not be announced to players ahead of time. Instead, Riders Republic players will be “immersed immediately in the consequences of wildfires on the outskirts of the map when booting the game.”

During the event, the Social Hub will receive a special reskin to reflect the seriousness of the topic. The sky will turn orange and fog will appear due to fire smoke. One part of the map will become unbreathable as a result, which will also force players to wear gas masks.

In terms of gameplay, players will be able to use photo mode to figure out the areas of Sequoia National Park that are in the most danger. Players will be given information about the history of wildfires and the potential of future wildfires, and then be tasked with cooperatively covering tree trunks with aluminum foil to prevent fires from spreading. They can also clear paths to aid in this process.

Ubisoft wants to “have an emotional impact on players regarding the consequences of wildfires.” The details about this Riders Republic event come from the UN’s Playing for the Planet Alliance. This is a collection of video game companies that have expressed their dedication and commitment to act upon climate change. Some of the other companies included in this consortium include Creative Assembly, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Microsoft, and Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Ubisoft has also detailed plans for a seasonal event in Skull and Bones, in order to raise awareness about the dangers of overfishing.

