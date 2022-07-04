Switch File Sizes For NieR: Automata And Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Spotted

Nintendo recently presented a Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase to let audiences know about some of the third-party games heading to Switch this year. Some of the highlights of this Direct were the reveal of Yoko Taro’s beloved NieR: Automata coming to Switch, via a port called NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition, as well as a release date for Ubisoft’s Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope.

Both games are coming out on Switch this October, with NieR releasing on 6 October, and Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope coming out on 20 October. It’s quickly becoming a stacked Fall lineup for Nintendo’s hybrid device, and we now seemingly know what the file sizes for these two games will be.

By looking at the Nintendo website, we can see that NieR will weigh in at around 10.9 GB. The base game was a considerably larger install size on other consoles. However, since the game is being scaled back to function on the Switch, including having a 30 fps limit in both docked and handheld modes, it makes sense that the epic tale won’t take up as much space as before. It’s also worth noting that this is a native port running on Switch hardware, unlike other cloud-based Square Enix games such as the Kingdom Hearts series, so fans will likely be happy to free up some memory for it. The Switch version of Automata will also come with new costumes exclusive to this port.

Meanwhile, Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Gold Edition is going to use 7.1 GB of real estate on your Switch. The original Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle was only 2.3 GB in size, and 3.8 GB when adding on the Donkey Kong Adventure expansion. Hopefully, this means that Ubisoft has a lot more content and graphical improvements in store for players with this sequel.

The file sizes could potentially change between now and the final release of these two games, but at least we now have a rough idea of what players can expect to install in October.

Source