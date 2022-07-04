The Callisto Protocol is one of the most hyped games of the year. The gameplay reveal at Summer Games Fest was one of the highlights of the summer showcase. The upcoming game has intrigued fans with its space setting and tenuous connection to the PUBG franchise. The game was originally announced as a single-player narrative game set in the same universe as the PUBG games. However, that has since been walked back by developer Striking Distance Studios, which is strange since Striking Distance Studios was initially founded solely to make narrative driven games in the PUBG universe. So, naturally, there are a lot of questions that fans have about The Callisto Protocol. Questions like, what’s the story of The Callisto Protocol?

What’s the story of The Callisto Protocol?

Striking Distance Studios has revealed a basic outline for the story of The Callisto Protocol. The game takes place on one of Jupiter’s moons, Callisto. In the year 2320, Callisto is used as a prison colony called Black Iron. The colony is run by the United Jupiter Company, although not much is known about the company at this time.

The game’s protagonist is Jacob Lee, a prisoner at Black Iron. The events of The Callisto Protocol take place during an alien invasion of the prison colony, and players will need to fight as Jacob Lee in order to survive.

That’s all that is known about The Callisto Protocol’s story so far. More details about the story could be released in the next few months leading up to its release. However, as a single-player story game, Striking Distance Studios may want to keep story details close to its chest.

Be sure to check back here for all of the new information that will be announced about The Callisto Protocol in the coming months.