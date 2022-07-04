The Callisto Protocol is one of the most hyped games of the year. The gameplay reveal at Summer Games Fest was one of the highlights of the summer showcase. The upcoming game has intrigued fans with its space setting and tenuous connection to the PUBG franchise. The game was originally announced as a single-player narrative game set in the same universe as the PUBG games. However, that has since been walked back by developer Striking Distance Studios, which is strange since Striking Distance Studios was initially founded solely to make narrative driven games in the PUBG universe. So, naturally, there are a lot of questions that fans have about The Callisto Protocol. Questions like, when will The Callisto Protocol be released?

When will The Callisto Protocol be released?

The Callisto Protocol will be released on December 2, 2022. The game’s release date was officially announced during Summer Game Fest alongside the first look at gameplay.

Since Striking Distance Studios announced the release date with just six months to go, it’s unlikely that anything will change. More information about The Callisto Protocol will likely be revealed in the run-up to its release. Be sure to check back here for everything about the upcoming game.