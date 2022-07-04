Virtual Grass So Good Developer Challenges Others to Top It

Matt Newel, a virtualscapes artist and game developer, issued a challenge to other devs in his latest TikTok video. As he shows off the impressive virtual greenery he has created in his upcoming game, Lushfoil Photography Simulator, Matt asked if anyone else thought they could make better grass than him. According to Eric Schulkin, the Video Lead at Kotaku, no one has risen to the challenge so far. Maybe it’s just that good?

Matt definitely has a right to be proud of his creation, set to be released early 2023. The simulator game is described as, “An exploration/photography experience set across a vast selection of faithfully detailed landscapes, ” and it looks fantastic. The level of detail in all of the plants, not just the grass, shows how much care and effort he has put into creating picture-worthy greenery. When players zoom in on the leaves of a shrub, the virtual plant retains its lush appearance.

Players will have the option to choose from 10 virtualscapes from around the world, including Italy, France, Japan, and Australia. Then they get to wander around, looking for those perfect photo-ops. The camera is intuitive and allows for photography fans to get their picture just right rather than essentially taking a screenshot.

Players can also do some fun activities, such as riding a bike around a pristine lake in Italy. There will also be several hidden gems throughout the game for the more enthusiastic explorers. Secret objectives and collectibles are out there for people to find when they wander off of the beaten path, so don’t be afraid to explore.

So, will anyone be able to challenge Matt’s grass skills? Doubtful. We think Eric said it best, “Were I ever the victim of a homicide, I’d want my body laid down in this bed of grass.”

