Tim Allen and Tom Hanks Weigh In On Lightyear “Controversy”

If I can be honest with you, there are things in this world that we should rightfully get upset about, and then there are things in this world that you can’t help but go, “This is what you’re upset about?” Sadly, the recently released Lightyear movie had that occur with the casting of Chris Evans as the original and true man who was Buzz Lightyear.

As you might recall, the Buzz Lightyear toy via Toy Story was voiced legendarily by Tim Allen, so many were confused by the voice switch, even after the explanation, story-wise at least, was given. But people still talk about it, and celebs keep getting asked about it too.

Such as with Tom Hanks, who played Woody in the Toy Story movies, and he had this to say:

“Yeah, yeah, I know. Here’s the thing: I want to go back in the theatre with a bunch of strangers and leave with something in common. That’s what I want to do and, going to see a movie with [Allen] – I’m looking forward to that.”

Indeed, and yes, Tim Allen weighed in on it too, and he was fine with the Lightyear voice switch:

“Literally, the short answer is — I’ve stayed out of this because it has nothing to do, as I’ve said a long time ago, we talked about this many years ago, it came up in one of the sessions. I said what a fun movie that would be and that was, we spoke about it all. But the brass that did the first four movies is not … This is a whole new team that really had nothing to do with the first movies and they’re, as I said, I thought it was live-action. When they said they were doing a live-action, that it would mean real humans, not an animated thing.”

Obviously the movie wasn’t “live-action” but the point stands, it was a different movie with a different team behind it. So go and see the movie and judge for yourself how Evans does as Buzz, you might just be surprised.

