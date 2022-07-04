Phantasy Star Online 2 Finally Comes To PlayStation In The West

Sega has recently announced that Phantasy Star Online 2 and Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis will soon be coming to the PS4, on August 31, 2022 specifically, and to PS5 via PS4 backwards compatibility on the same date. The upcoming launch follows Phantasy Star Online 2‘s initial launch in Japan in 2012, and in the West eight long years later, in 2020 to both Xbox One and PC.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, on the other hand, is the successor to Phantasy Star Online 2, but shares the same client as Phantasy Star Online 2; it received a global simultaneous release in June 2021. Sega released s piece of Key Art for the announcement which you can see below

Given that the titles are live service games, players only now coming aboard will enjoy the benefits of close to a decade of refinements and content updates that come with liver services over that duration. The launch will also arrive with the new ‘Frozen Resolution’ update for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis that included the region of Kvaris and the Waker class

If you have save data on other platforms, then your Phantasy Star Online 2, or Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis data can be transferred across to the soon-to-be-launched PS4 versions. Cross-Play will be enabled out the gate as well, allowing players on PlayStation to connect with their friends across Xbox One and PC versions. Meanwhile, the game is free-to-play with optional transactions allowing players to acquire paid add-ons for their characters

“SEGA today announced Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, the free-to-play online action RPG game, will be launching on PlayStation 4 on August 31, 2022.

Players will have access to an entire year of updates including the newest update, “Frozen Resolution”, which introduces the snowy Kvaris region and a flurry of new enemies, characters, combat and the new “Waker” class.

Players can play nine years of content in Phantasy Star Online 2 and join the newest entry to the series, Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis. Download and play Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis on PC and Xbox One for free today.

Free to play!

Huge wide-open battlefield environments! Explore a whole new world featuring broad, expansive playfields filled with ferocious enemies waiting for you and your team. Traverse wide-open environments, speed and soar across the giant landscape and skies with new special abilities. Transitioning into a new area is as simple as walking into it — no loading screens.

Enhanced character models! Create your identity with any character you can imagine in PSO2:NGS using the powerful creation engine. Adjust every imaginable characteristic to create your one-of-a-kind avatar.

Redesigned graphics engine! Witness lush environments, amazingly detailed player characters, and monstrous foes in razor-sharp resolution. Watch spectacular new lighting and particle effects as weapons clash with armor. See the world as you've never seen it before.

New multi-weapon system and abilities! Combine 2 types of weapons for smoother weapon switching. Battle at lightning speed using a variety of weapons and techniques.

Connects with PSO2! Move easily in-game between PSO2:NGS and PSO2.

Cross-platform! PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 players can play together side by side."

