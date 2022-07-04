Ubisoft Ends Online and Multiplayer Services for 15 Games

Ubisoft will be closing down the online and multiplayer features of 15 older games on September 1, 2022. These games include Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Rayman Legends, and Far Cry 3.

“Closing the online services for some older games allows us to focus our resources on delivering great experiences for players who are playing newer or more popular titles,” Ubisoft explains.

As the company is pulling the plug on several online features, some of the impacted games will also lose access to their DLC. This includes all downloadable content for games like Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands, Assassin’s Creed 3, and Driver San Francisco.

Here is the full list of Ubisoft games and services stopping in September:

Anno 2070 PC: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

Assassin’s Creed II PC, PlayStation 3: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

Assassin’s Creed 3 (2012 Release) PC, PlayStation 3, Will U Xbox 360: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable on PC.

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable on PC.

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD PC: You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.

Driver San Francisco PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable on PC.

Far Cry 3 (2012 Release) PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable on PC.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: The multiplayer for the game will be unavailable. To play the solo campaign, you will have to set your console into offline mode.

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands PC: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.

Rayman Legends PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360: You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

Silent Hunter 5 PC: You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.

Space Junkies HTC VIVE, Oculus: As a multiplayer only title, you will be unable to play the game going forward.

Splinter Cell: Blacklist PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360: You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

ZombiU Wii U: You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.



These services will close down on September 1, 2022. The remastered versions of Far Cry 3 and Assassin’s Creed 3 are not impacted by these changes.

