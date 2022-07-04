Square-Enix Announces Japanese The Diofield Chronicle Release Date

Back in March, 2022, Square-Enix announced, The Diofiled Chronicle, “an all-new strategy-RPG that immerses players in an epic tale of war and honour” for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam, amidst a stream of other titles from the then PlayStation State Of Play. It was announced with a vague 2022 release date, but little to nothing had been spoken about the title since then, that is, until this weekend.

The game, a product of a partnership between Square-Enix and developer Lancarse is “a deeply strategic real-time battle system called ‘Real-Time Tactical Battle’ (RTTB). Told through stunning ‘diorama’-style combat scenes, players will assess front line conditions in real-time, issue decisive orders and use a variety of skills, classes, and equipment to gain the upper hand over their foes” according to the Square-Enix press release at the announcement in March.

“The DioField Chronicle is set in a beautiful and unique world blending fantasy, medieval and modern-day influences. Under the steady hand of the Shaytham dynasty, the Kingdom of Alletain, on DioField Island, has known peace for 200 years, but suddenly find themselves cast into an age of uncertainty due to the rise of warlike powers and Modern Magic.

The Kingdom of Alletain is rich in the mineral Jade, prized for its use as a base ingredient in magic and sorcery, and the attention of both the Empire and the Alliance inevitably turns towards the island. Players will take control of a band of elite mercenaries calling themselves “Blue Fox”, but will the name “Blue Fox” come to signify hope or darkest tragedy?”

Following an extensive look at gameplay, and some insight into the narrative (all in Japanese, and all viewable above), it was revealed that The Diofield Chronicle would be arriving in Japan on September 22, 2022. At this stage no Western release date from Square-Enix has been issued.

