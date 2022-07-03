To Your Eternity Season 2 Preview Trailer Revealed

To Your Eternity Season 2 revealed a new preview trailer on Sunday. The upcoming sequel will air during the Fall 2022 anime season and stream exclusively on Crunchyroll. Studio Drive will be animating the new season this time around as Brain’s Base animated Season 1. The new season will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

To Your Eternity Season 2 will pick up right where the previous season left off and will be directed by Kiyoko Sayama. The rest of the staff was also revealed, including Shinzo Fujita on series composition, Koji Yabuno on character designs, and Ryo Kawasaki on the soundtrack. Reiji Kawashima will reprise his role of Fushi and Kenjiro Tsuda will return Kansatsusha.

To Your Eternity Season 2 key visual

The anime is an adaptation of the manga created by Yoshitoki Oima that first began serialization in Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2016. The series is currently ongoing and has published a total of 16 volumes as of 2022. Kodansha is currently publishing the series in English with Volume 17 set to release on July 26, 2022.

To Your Eternity won the award for “Best Shōnen Manga” at the 43rd annual Kodansha Manga Awards. Oima also received the “Daruma de la Meilleure Nouvelle Série” award in 2018 at the Japan Expo Paris for the series.

In the beginning, an “orb” is cast unto Earth. “It” can do two things: change into the form of the thing that stimulates “it”; and come back to life after death. “It” morphs from orb to rock, then to wolf, and finally to boy, but roams about like a newborn who knows nothing. As a boy, “it” becomes Fushi. Through encounters with human kindness, Fushi not only gains survival skills, but grows as a “person”. But his journey is darkened by the inexplicable and destructive enemy Nokker, as well as cruel partings with the people he loves. Synopsis via Crunchyroll

Source: Official Twitter