KonoSuba: An Explosion on this Wonderful World Reveals Preview Trailer

KonoSuba: An Explosion on this Wonderful World revealed its first preview trailer on Sunday. The upcoming spin-off is based on the main series KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! and will be animated by Studio Drive.

KonoSuba: An Explosion on this Wonder World preview trailer

The anime was announced back in May of this year and will focus primarily on Megumin. The announcement came at the same time that Season 3 of the main series was announced back in May. The staff was also revealed along with a key visual when the anime adaptation was first announced. Rie Takahashi will reprise her role as Megumin.

Director: Yujiro Abe

Chief Director: Takaomi Kanyasaki

Series Composition: Makoto Uezu

Character Design: Koichi Kikuta

KonoSuba: An Explosion on this Wonder World Anime Key Visual

KonoSuba: An Explosion on this Wonderful World Light Novel

KonoSuba: An Explosion on this Wonderful World is based on the light novel written by Natsume Akatsuki and illustrated by Kurone Mishima that was serialized for 3 volumes from 2014 to 2014. This spin-off is a prequel novel that takes place a year before the main series.

One year before a certain useless goddess and NEET extraordinaire hit the scene, Megumin, the “Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan,” is hard at work. Ever since a life-changing encounter in her youth, the young wizard has dedicated her every waking moment to the pursuit of the ultimate offensive magic, Explosion! (Well…every moment not spent hustling food from her self-proclaimed rival.) And while the big sister’s away, the little one will play. On a routine trip into the woods, Megumin’s little sister, Komekko, finds a strange black kitten. Little does she know that this cat plays a key role in unsealing a Dark God’s tomb… Synopsis via Yen Press

Source: Official Twitter