Tomo-chan Is a Girl Anime Announced for 2023, Trailer and Key Visual Revealed

Tomo-chan Is a Girl will be receiving an anime adaptation that will begin airing in January 2023 as announced during Anime Expo 2022 on Sunday. A subbed and dubbed trailer were revealed along with a key visual and special illustration. The series will be animated by Lay-duce and stream exclusively on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. A stacked cast and staff were also revealed for the anime.

Subbed Trailer

Dubbed Trailer.

Special illustration by series creator Fumita Yanagida

Cast and Staff Information

Junichiro Kubota will be voiced by Kaito Ishikawa (Tobio Kageyama – Haikyuu!, Sakuta Azusagawa – Bunny Girl Senpai). Rie Takahashi (Emilia – Re: Zero, Megumin – Konosuba) will voice the main female lead Tomo Aizawa.

Rina Hidaka (Milim – Reincarnated as a Slime, Filo – The Rising of the Shield Hero) is cast as Misuzu Gundo while Sally Amaki (Sakura Fujima – 22/7) is cast as Carol Olston. Amaki will also be voicing the same character in the Japanese version!).

Director: Hitoshi Namba

Assistant Director: Noriko Hashimoto

Head Writer: Megumi Shimizu

Character Designer: Shiori Hiraiwa

Music: Masaru Yokoyama

Tomo-chan Is a Girl Manga

The romantic-comedy, four-panel manga written and illustrated by Fumita Yanagida began serialization in 2015 on Seikaisha’s Twi4 Twitter account and the Saizensen website. The series ran until the final volume was released in 2019. US-based publisher Seven Seas bought the license in 2018 and has since published all 8 volumes

Tomo-chan Is a Girl won in the “web manga category” at Da Vinci and Niconico’s 2015 Next Manga Awards out of 15 nominees. The awards began in 2014 with the goal of introducing new series that are expected to break out in the future. The series beat out Tsuzui’s “Fujoshi no Tsuzui-san”, which finished as the runner-up.

Tomo and Jun have been best buds since they were little kids, but now that they’re in high school, Tomo wants to be more than friends…too bad Jun just sees her as ‘one of the guys.’ Tomo may be a tomboy, but she’s determined to prove to Jun that she’s a woman, too! Manga synopsis via Seven Seas

Source: Crunchyroll