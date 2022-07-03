New Explanation For Gorr The God Butcher’s Look In Thor Love and Thunder Given!

There is a phrase known as “comic accurate” that has been thrown around for years now. Mainly, when a TV show or movie adapts a comic book character or book or run, the fans look at the books that inspired the characters or birthed the characters and see if they are “comic accurate” in terms of looks, personality, powers, and so on. Both Marvel and DC Comics have been called out for their lack of being “comic accurate” at times. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. For the upcoming Thor Love and Thunder, they did indeed go for a non-comic accurate look for their villain in Gorr The God Butcher.

In the comics, he is an alien with a very distinctive look, but in the movie, he’s very much a human-style being with a “darker tone”. Many have questioned why this massive of a change was made, and Taika Waititi gave his explanation on matters recently:

“His face in the comics, unfortunately, does kind of resemble Voldemort,” the director said. “So I was like ‘people are just automatically going to make that connection.’ So we decided to depart from that design and sort of keep elements of the tone, and the fact that he had the sword. Really, it was his story that was the most important thing for us.”

That’s a curious thing to say because Voldemorrt honestly doesn’t look like Gorr in the face due to one being human (snake-like as he is) and the other an alien with tentacles coming out of his head. The other irony here is that when Christian Bale’s first image as Gorr came out…people said he looked like Voldemort. Oops.

Obviously, this is just a design decision and won’t likely hurt the overall film. Thor Love and Thunder comes out to theaters on July 8th.

Source: Twitter