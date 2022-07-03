Kevin Smith Feels The Boys Star Should Get An Emmy

The Boys Season 3 is drawing ever closer to the end of its third season (it’s got a few episodes left to go to be clear) and with each new episode…things are getting crazier and crazier. Just the “Herogasm” episode was enough to blow people’s minds, but when you look at the season as a whole? It’s insane, and in the good way to be clear. Fans and critics are loving it, and one of them includes Kevin Smith.

Because in the latest episode of his podcast, he not only praised the series, but said that actor Antony Starr (who plays the vile Homelander) should get an Emmy for his work:

“Everyone’s like ‘Herogasm!’ but it’s like f-cking this is the episode where like Homelander and Soldier Boy would go toe-to-toe and then f-cking Butcher jumps in and it becomes a three-way f-cking fight to a standstill essentially, where he gets chased off,” Smith. “What’s that dude’s name that actor? (Antony Starr) deserves an Emmy nomination at least, if not a f-cking win. Like an incredible performance not just like ‘You love to hate him,’ like J.R. Ewing but he’s f-cking terrifying…It continues to be a a really cool show, very twisty tourney….It continues to be some of the best f-cking tv on tv that’s not tv because it’s Amazon.”

Believe it or not, there are tons of people who not just believe Kevin Smith, but they’ve been trying to showcase the talent of star through clips and memes because he really brings a lot to the character of Homelander. To the extent that many consider him the “best part of the show” just because they want to see how Homelander reacts to the situation he’s in.

Plus, with The Boys Season 4 already approved, we’re going to get even more of him! Whether Emmy gold is attached to him at that point though is up in the air.

Source: Fatman Beyond Podcast