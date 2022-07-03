Umbrella Academy TV Creator Talks Scenes He Can’t Recreate From The Comics

When it comes to comic book adaptations, especially ones that are put on TV, there are always going to be limits to what you can and can’t do from the adaptations. Because while fans often want ALL of the adaptation to be brought to bear, sometimes that’s not possible for one reason or another. And for The Umbrella Academy over on Netflix, that was a problem that creator Steve Blackman faced a lot.

Because he’s now gotten three seasons of the show released, and due to that, we’ve seen a lot. But if he had the time and the money…we could’ve seen a lot more scenes from the comics…

“Oh my gosh, so many things,” the series showrunner replied. “There’s the great Eiffel Tower story we wanted to do from the first few pages of the kids fighting Gustave Eiffel and the tower that comes to life as a robot. We’ve budgeted those things. I sat down with the effects teams and said, “How much would this be?” And then I get sticker shock. There’s some things I wanted to do in Dallas in Season 2 that we simply couldn’t afford to do, but we did get to Dealey Plaza. I was really proud we could actually do that.”

So on one hand, we did get some really cool visual scenes (and dance scenes), but on the other hand, we haven’t fully gotten all the wackiness and craziness that the comics have had to offer. So it’s a tradeoff as in all things. However, Blackman did tease one thing for the potential Season 4…

“One of the stories I want to tell next year, if we’re picked up, is one of the graphic novel’s biggest mysteries. I don’t want to say what it is, but the fans will probably figure it out.”

Do you think you know what it is?

Source: Netflix