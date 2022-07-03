Solo Leveling Anime Confirmed for 2023, Trailer and Key Visual Revealed

An anime adaptation for Solo Leveling was announced during Anime Expo 2022 on Sunday along with a new trailer and key visual. The series will be animated by A-1 Pictures and stream exclusively on Crunchyroll in 2023.

Shunsuke Nakashige will be directing the series while legendary music composer Hiroyuki Sawano will work on the soundtrack. Tomoko Sudo is in charge of character design and Noboru Kimura will be the head writer.

The critically acclaimed action-fantasy web novel created by Chugong and illustrated by Dubo (CEO of Redice Studio) began serialization on the content platform KakaoPage back in July 2016. DC and Media picked up the series and began publishing it in November of the same year. Two years later, the webtoon adaptation of the web novel began serialization in 2018 under KakaoPage as well. Since then, it’s all been up for Solo Leveling.

The series won the awards for “Best Webtoon”, “Best Webnovel”, and “Best Couple” at the 2020 Kakaopage Awards and was also selected as the best webtoon in Piccoma’s “Best of 2019”. The webtoon drew in over 1 million readers in Japan alone while the web novel has received almost 3 million readers on KakaoPage since 2016. Solo Leveling has also received a full-color manga adaptation that started publishing under US-based publisher Yen Press back in 2021. The series has 14 volumes in total and officially came to an end in December of last year with chapter 270.

Not only has the original web novel received a webtoon adaptation, a manga adaptation, and now an anime adaptation, but Solo Leveling also has an RPG mobile and PC game in the works that will be developed by Netmarble Neo.

Known as the the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung’s contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother’s hospital bills, his sister’s tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it…only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he’s ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out? Synopsis via Yen Press

Source: Crunchyroll