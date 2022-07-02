The Flash Showrunner Says No New Spinoffs In The Works

For fans of the Arrowverse, it’s a very dark time. It started out “slow and safe” with shows like Black Lightning and Supergirl ending their runs after their 4th and 6th seasons respectively. Then all of a sudden it got LOUD by the cancelations of Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman (all because SOMEONE didn’t want to pay for the lots they filmed on…), and then as if they couldn’t do anything more to it…they revealed that Superman & Lois isn’t even in the Arrowverse (makes no sense). What that means as a whole is that The Flash is the only Arrowverse show left.

Which usually would be something fans could rally behind, but fans haven’t exactly been…fans of the recent seasons. What’s more, with Season 9 confirmed for next year, and the CW possibly being sold, things could just end…for good. In a talk with The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace, he noted that on his end, no spinoffs are planned for Team Flash:

“No, because you don’t really start looking at spinoffs until you think you’re not coming back, and I’m not thinking that way. Now, having said that, obviously … we’ve introduced a lot of characters over the last couple of seasons … I would say to the audience, if you have some characters that we have introduced in the last few years that you want to see in a spinoff, you should write to The CW. But I’m going to just stay focused on The Flash right now before I start focusing on anything else.”

The one that most fans are on board with is that of a spinoff set in the future starring Barry Allen’s children in XS and Impulse, as they’ve been a presence in the show since Season 5.

Only time will tell though.

