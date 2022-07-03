Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc Reveals New Preview Trailer and Key Visual

A new preview trailer and key visual were released for the upcoming Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc during Anime Expo 2022. The new season will premiere in October 2022.

The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc received its first trailer during Jump Fest 2022 back in December. The new season will be directed by Tomohisa Taguchi, who is most recently known for his work with Akudama Drive. Taguchi will also be handling the series composition while Masashi Kudo is in charge of the character designs and Shiro Sagisu the music. Studio Pierrot will animate the upcoming season just as they did the original run of the series from 2004 to 2012.

The first trailer for the upcoming season ended up receiving over five million views on Youtube in just five days as one of the iconic series of The Big 3 makes its long-awaited return. The first trailer currently has over 10 million views on YouTube alone and almost 5 million on the official Twitter.

The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc is the final arc in Tite Kubo’s Bleach manga and will cover the rest of the events up until the very end. The manga first began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2001 and ran until 2016. The manga won in the “shonen” category at the 50th Shogakukan Manga Award in 2005 and was voted the 16th best manga of all time by the readers of Media Factory’s Da Vinci magazine. The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc covers volumes 55-74 of the manga.

The peace is suddenly broken when warning sirens blare through the Soul Society. Residents there are disappearing without a trace and nobody knows who’s behind it, meanwhile, a dark shadow is also extending itself toward Ichigo and his friends in Karakura Town… Thousand-Year Blood War Arc synopis via VIZ Media

Source: Official Twitter