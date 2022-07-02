Slam Dunk Movie Poster Revealed, Premiere Set for December 3

The highly anticipated Slam Dunk movie will be released in theaters across Japan on December 3, according to the official Twitter account. An official poster for the movie was also revealed along with the new official movie title—The First Slam Dunk.

The official Toei Animation YouTube channel will be streaming a special program on July 7 to reveal additional information for the upcoming movie. Along with Toei Animation, DandeLion Animation Studio will also be producing the movie. Series creator Takehiko Inoue will be directing and writing the screenplay for the movie. Yasuyuki Ebara will be the chief animation director while also handling character design.



Slam Dunk previously released four short films between 1994 and 1995, making The First Slam Dunk the series’ first feature-length film in its history. The iconic basketball series is based on the manga created by Takehiko Inoue. The first five volumes of the manga’s English copies were originally published by Gutsoon! Entertainment until it went out of business. VIZ Media ended up buying the licenses for the Slam Dunk manga and has now published the complete 31 volumes of the series.

The Slam Dunk television anime series ran from 1993 to 1996 with a total of 101 episodes. The series was directed by Nobutaka Nishizawa, who also directed the first short film released in 1994 simply titled Slam Dunk, and was animated by Toei Animation.

Hanamichi Sakuragi’s got no game with girls–none at all! It doesn’t help that he’s known for throwing down at a moment’s notice and always coming out on top. A hopeless bruiser, he’s been rejected by 50 girls in a row! All that changes when he meets the girl of his dreams, Haruko, and she’s actually not afraid of him! When she introduces him to the game of basketball, his life is changed forever… Manga synopsis by Viz Media

Source: Slam Dunk Official Twitter