Harley Quinn Series Drops Very First Episode On YouTube For Everyone To Watch!

Fans of Harley Quinn have a lot to be thankful for in terms of her adaptations in media. She’s been in hit movies and has her own animated TV series now residing on HBO Max. Said series is not only a massive hit with critics and fans, but is about to get its third season started on July 28th. However, it’s very possible that you are one of the many out there who haven’t seen the series in part or in whole yet, and after hearing all the buzz and hype, you want to know if it’s worth your time. Thankfully…there is something that might help with that.

Because HBO Max has released the very first episode of the whole show on YouTube for you to enjoy…for free. In fact, it’s above, so you could watch it right here if you wanted!

Part of the reason that the series was so successful was because of how it handled its first season. Mainly, Harley starts out once again as the sidekick/”partner” of The Joker, but not-so-quickly realizes that he doesn’t care for her as much as she has cared for him. So, with the help of her BFF (at the time…) Poison Ivy, she starts to set out on her own with a new look, and a new plan…become a respected supervillain.

As you’ll see very quickly in this first episode, they’re not afraid to get raunchy in the language, and graphic in how they depict the violence. In fact, that’s part of why people really like it (which says a lot if you think about it), and trust us when we say that it only gets crazier as time goes on and the seasons continue to bring in more and more insane characters from the DC Comics universe.

So watch the first Harley Quinn episode above, and be ready for Season 3 later this month on HBO Max.

Source: Youtube