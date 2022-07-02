Blue Beetle Movie Gets New Set Video Leak

New Blue Beetle set video!pic.twitter.com/egscmTbDkL — Blue Beetle Updates (@Bluebeetlenews) July 2, 2022

The state of the DC Comics movie universe is arguably more in flux now than it’s ever been. The Warner Bros Discovery merger hasn’t yielded many “big changes” as of yet, the Ezra Miller situation is seemingly spiraling out of control, and fans are still trying to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and have WBD #ReleaseTheAyerCut. So in these trying times, even the tiniest of news about a new movie is welcome. Thankfully, we have that for you today with a new video leak of the Blue Beetle movie!

To be clear, when we say “leak”, we’re talking about someone who just so happens to be near the set where the movie is filming and they happened to capture a scene on their phone. As you can see above, the scene in question is the Blue Beetle himself (played by Xolo Maridueña) in full costume and up in a tree apparently trying to talk to some government agents who…aren’t too thrilled to see him for one reason or another.

This is the second “set video” we’ve had from this movie, and the first one was very well received due to how it was the first good look at the Beetle costume itself. And indeed, the costume looks good! It’s very practical in the overall, but no doubt there will be VFX for its abilities, transformation, and to “make it shiny” in certain ways. But the fact that it’s not a full-on CGI suit has many fans excited.

Despite the look at the suit and some of the sets, we honestly don’t know too much about the film itself so far in terms of plot. We do know about a lot of the casting, including some of Jamie Reyes’ family, as well as apparently the wife of former hero Ted Kord, but aside from that…not much.

The movie is set to come out next year, so hopefully we’ll get more info son!

Source: Twitter