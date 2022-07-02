Chris Hemsworth Will Keep Being Thor Until No One Wants Him To Be

When it comes to certain roles in TV shows and movies, you’d think that eventually, the actor behind a character would get “tired” of playing them. And true to form, many people leave their “popular role” in order to try and do things elsewhere. For the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’ve already seen a couple of key departures via Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, who played Iron Man and Captain America respectively. But many have been asking for some time now, is Chris Hemsworth next in line to leave?

Many have asked this because Thor Love and Thunder is less than a week away from coming to theaters, and this is the first “4th movie” for an individual character ever in the MCU. Add to that, Natalie Portman returns as Jane Foster, who becomes the Mighty Thor in the film. So now his “replacement” is lined up for him should he want to leave.

The actor himself has teased he doesn’t know at times how much more he wants to do with Thor, but in an interview, he did make his feelings clear on the matter:

“I love the experience, and I have from day one,” the actor said. “Each time I’ve been asked back I’ve said ‘Absolutely let’s go.’ I’ve been lucky to have different directors and writers and cast to also inject different stories and energy into the films. Until the audience, the fans, the Marvel gods say, ‘No, we’ve had enough’ then I’ll keep showing up, I love it. It’s good fun.”

That sounds pretty definitive, wouldn’t you say? Granted, there are other factors in this, but for now, it appears the original God of Thunder is going to stay around in the MCU for some time. Which is good because we might need him for “whatever comes next…”

Source: The AP