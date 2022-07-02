Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean New Preview Revealed, New Episodes to Release in September

A new preview video for Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean was revealed on Saturday during Anime Expo 2022. It was also revealed that episodes 13-24 of the series will be released on September 1, 2022. The upcoming season will continue to be animated by David Production and streamed on Netflix.

This is now the second Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean preview we’ve received for the second cour–first one released back in March 2022 along with a key visual (shown below). Before the first 12 episodes aired last year, the series received a total of four trailers including character designs for the Stands. Toshiyuki Kato directed the first half of Stone Ocean while Kenichi Suzuki was the chief director. No additional cast or staff information has been announced for the second cour.

Stone Ocean, also considered Part 6 of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, is based on the manga created by Hirohiko Araki that began serialization back in 1999 and ran until 2003 collecting 17 volumes in total.

Florida, U.S.A, 2011 — After an accident while on a drive with her sweetheart, Jolyne Cujoh falls into a trap and is sentenced to fifteen years at the state-run maximum-security correctional facility Green Dolphin Street Prison—AKA “the Aquarium.” On the verge of despair, she receives a pendant from her father that causes a mysterious power to awaken inside of her. “There are things in this world that are more terrifying than death, and what’s happening in this prison is definitely one of them.” A message from a mysterious boy who appears before Jolyne, inexplicable events that occur one after another, the horrifying truth told to her by her father when he comes to visit, and the name DIO… Will Jolyne ultimately be set free from this stone ocean they call a prison? The final battle to end the century-long, fateful confrontations between the Joestar family and DIO begins!! Synopsis by Netflix

Source: Official Site