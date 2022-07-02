Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Preview Video Revealed

A teaser preview for Record of Ragnarok Season 2 was revealed on Friday on the official Warner Bros. Japan Anime Youtube Channel. The upcoming season will be animated by Graphinica, who also animated the first season, and will be streaming on Netflix in 2023.

The Record of Ragnarok Season 2 preview shows off many fights, primarily focusing on the one between the infamous serial killer Jack The Ripper and Hercules. Other fights we might see in Season 2 are Zerofuku versus Buddha and Raiden Tameemon versus Shiva.

The anime is an adaptation of the manga created by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui that has currently been ongoing since 2017 and is being published in English by VIZ Media. Season 1 of the anime received ran for a total of 11 episodes and was directed by Masao Okubo. Information regarding the staff and the number of episodes for Record of Ragnarok Season 2 has yet to be released.

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Key Visual

The upcoming season received a new key visual back in June of this year revealing plenty of characters including Raiden Tameemon (bottom right), Shiva (to Raiden’s left), Zerofuku (top right), Buddha (top left), Hercules (middle), Jack The Ripper (middle right), and Valkyrie (far left).

Once every millennium, the gods assemble to decide if humanity is worthy of its continued existence or if it should be destroyed! When the verdict is destruction, the final battle between the gods and mortal heroes will decide the survival or extinction of the human race—a battle known as Ragnarok! Manga Synopsis by Viz Media

