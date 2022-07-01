No Sly Cooper Or inFAMOUS Titles In Development Says Sucker Punch

Rumours have swirled in the last 12 months about new entries in two of Sucker Punch’s most acclaimed IP, Sly Cooper, and inFAMOUS. The last Sly Cooper game to release was Sanzaru Games’ Sly Cooper: Thieves In Time, launching on PS3 in February 2013, while inFAMOUS hasn’t been seen since 2014 where we received inFAMOUS: Second Son, and it’s spin-off inFAMOUS: First Light. Speaking about both IP in a blog post on it’s own website, Sucker Punch speaks about their legacy as they approach their 25th birthday, while also touch on the future of both IP. In short, neither have a future, currently.

The blog post reads: “As we approach 25 years since Sucker Punch first opened, we’re proud to look back on the legacy of characters and stories we’ve created, from Rocket: Robot on Wheels to Sly Cooper and inFAMOUS, and most recently Ghost of Tsushima.

As our games continue to grow in scale and complexity, they require the full attention of our studio. With our focus on our current project, we have no plans to revisit inFAMOUS or Sly Cooper right now, and no other studio is currently working on projects related to those franchises either. These characters are very special and near and dear to our hearts, so while we’d never say never to re-opening those doors down the road, for now there are no inFAMOUS or Sly Cooper games in development.

We know many people still play these games even today, so we’ll be performing maintenance on inFAMOUS 2 UGC servers soon to move them to a new home that will keep them up and running a bit longer. We will eventually need to sunset these, but want to keep them running for as long as possible for players who are still active.

We’re also working to put Cole’s Legacy DLC for inFAMOUS Second Son (which was previously only available as part of the Collector’s Edition) on PlayStation Store in all territories for anyone who missed it.

Thank you to everyone for an incredible 24+ years of support. Your love and appreciation are what fuel us to keep making new games and new worlds, and we look forward to continuing to bring new and exciting ideas to life for many years to come. We’re not ready to talk about whatever might be next, but we hope you’ll keep following us whenever we’re ready to share more.”

Source