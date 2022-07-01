RWBY Season 9 Gets Teaser and Clip

The RWBY franchise is arguably growing more and more with every year of its life. At first, it was just a cult classic online series by Rooster Teeth (RIP Monty Oum), then, it started to branch out via things like the RWBY Chibi spinoff, the manga, and having a TON of crossovers in video games. Now, we’re getting an anime take on the show via Ice Queendom, they just announced an animated movie with the Justice League, and then…of course…there’s RWBY Season 9. A season that has been in the works for a long time…

…and it’s still getting worked on! Sadly, at RTX today, they confirmed that RWBY Season 9 is going to come out in Early 2023, and the team behind it have admitted that they’re working really hard to make this arguably the most unique season of the show yet. Thankfully, we got a teaser for the season as a whole (see above), and to top that off, they have released a 4-minute clip in order to further get you hyped about the upcoming season.

To recap, at the end of Season 8, the RWBY team did their best to save the people of Atlas and Mantle from both Salem and the terrible machinations of General Ironwood. In the end, they were able to get the major of people to another continent. The catch though was that the RWBY team themselves were ambushed by Cinder and Neo Politan and as a result, all four of them fell into a “void” that seemingly had no end.

Except…it did have an end, and now, all four of them have to look both without and within as they try and figure out where they are, what is going on…and whether Salem can truly be stopped.

Source: YouTube