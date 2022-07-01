Rimworld Is Coming to Consoles This Month

The popular colony management sim Rimworld is finally coming to consoles after existing exclusively on PC for over five years.

In Rimworld, players lead a group of colonists who crash-landed on a post-apocalyptic planet (though there are alternate starting scenarios, this is the default). Players will turn their little dot on the map into a thriving trading post, fortified base, or whatever else they choose to do with it. But the core goal of course, is to survive.

The game’s console release comes shortly after it was banned and then reinstated in Australia. At the time, the country’s rating board had refused to classify the game due to its in-game depiction of drug use. However they changed their minds after determining the negative effects of the drugs did not constitute “glorification” of drug use. The game ultimately received an R18 rating in Australia, and an M17+ rating in the United States.

You can find the console announcement for Rimworld here.

Rimworld Console Edition is now available for Pre-Order on PlayStation and Xbox! Immerse yourself in the story-driven world of RimWorld Console Edition – survive extreme weather and take on brutal raiders as you help your colonists defend their home! Manage their moods and expectations – no two play-throughs are every the same! All driven by a reactive, AI Storyteller! YouTube

Rimworld is available now on PC, and is available to pre-order on PlayStation and Xbox. The console edition will release on July 29. Those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition will get 3 days of Early Access and the Royalty DLC.

