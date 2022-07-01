My Hero Academia Season 5 OVAs to Stream on Crunchyroll on August 1

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that the My Hero Academia Season 5 OVAs will release on August 1. The OVAs will stream in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Latin America, and Europe (excluding French-speaking countries). Crunchyroll streamed the two episodes for fans during Anime Expo 2022 on July 1.

One of the OVAs titled “HLB” received a key visual earlier this year.

The synopsis for the episode is as follows:

HLB stands for “Hero League of Baseball” – it is a baseball league founded by pro-heroes who love baseball!



It’s game day! The last game of HLB championship is between Gang Orca and Shishido’s two rival agencies. They form a team (“Orcas” and “Lionels”) to compete. In the world of HLB, there is no rule – using their quirks is of course accepted. However, just when the game is about to finish, they are interrupted by a villain. Who will be the winner of HLB!?



Players lineup:



Orcas: Gang Orca, Shoji, Jiro, Kaminari, Mineta, Sero, Shiozaki, Shinrin Kamui, and Mt. Lady



Lionels: Shishido, Ojiro, Sato, Shishida, Shoda, Fat Gum, Kirishima, Amajiki, and Tetsutetsu via Crunchyroll

Second OVA Title, Character Reveal

The other OVA that will be released on August 1 is titled “Laugh! As if you are in hell” and will take place during the Endeavor Agency arc as Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto take on a new villain named Smiley, who will be voiced by Hironori Kondo. The character design for Smiley was released back in June of this year.

Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki participate in internships under the No.1 hero, Endeavor’s agency. One of their tasks these days is to find a villain (“Smiley”) who draws doodles in the city. However, since the urgency is so low, they let other pro-heroes solve this case. One day, Smiley draws a doodle on Endeavor’s house! Being furious, Endeavor himself and the 1-A trio go out to get the villain. However, Smiley’s quirk turns out to be something ridiculous but powerful… It is to make anyone who looks into his eyes laugh hysterically! Can the team capture the villain and stop laughing!? via Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia Season 6 will air during the Fall 2022 season.

Source: Crunchyroll