Monster Sanctuary Releases Free Forgotten World DLC

Monster Sanctuary has just added a boatload of new content with their free Forgotten World DLC which is available now.

Monster Sanctuary combines monster raising and platforming in a weird mish-mash of Metroidvania and Pokemon. Players will bring a team of monsters with them on an adventure, using their partners to solve puzzles, cross terrain, and of course fight other monsters.

Many of the trappings of Pokemon are present, type advantages, limited move pools, etc. But the new Forgotten World DLC makes the comparison even more apparent, allowing players to use optional rules similar to “Nuzlocke” runs in Pokemon.

For those unfamiliar, a Nuzlocke run includes multiple hard core rules that spike the difficulty of the game. Permadeath for your partners (if they faint, you release them) and also the ability to only collect one monster per zone. These are now codified as “Permadeath” and “Bravery” mode in Monster Sanctuary.

You can check out the trailer for the upcoming Forgotten World update here.

Get ready, Keepers! Become the first in history to delve into the Forgotten World and discover its secrets, in an all-new FREE update for Monster Sanctuary! OUT NOW on PlayStation 4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC YouTube

This new update also includes a brand new zone, a raising of the level cap from 40 to 42, and a new monster type called “Ancient”. Some of the new monsters introduced will have the type, and older monsters will have the type added to them as appropriate.

Monster Sanctuary and its Forgotten World DLC is available now on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

