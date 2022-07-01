Taron Egerton Confirms Meeting With Marvel Studios About Possible MCU Rol!

Credit: Insomniac

To say that there’s a lot of “Fan Casting” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe would be an understatement. All sorts of fans have racked their brains to try and see who would “fit the best” as a certain character or in a certain role. And one of the fan casts that people have been talking about at length for some time now is that of the new casting of Wolverine. There have been some surprising names thrown around, and one of them is Taron Egerton.

You might recall him as “Eggy” from the Kingsmen franchise (of which he will return for the final film in the saga), and as Elton John in the musical biopic Rocketman (in which he used his own voice to sing.) He’s done all sorts of roles, and due to his shorter stature, fans think that he’ll be perfect at the Wolverine in whatever X-Men movie or TV show might be coming.

Obviously, this is all speculation, but Taron Egerton himself did an interview and when asked about the role and being it, he first noted, “I’d love to.”

Though he did have some reservations as you’d might think:

“I don’t think it would be wrong to say that,” he stated during the cat. “I’d be excited but I’d be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I’d wonder if it’d be very difficult for someone else to do it.”

It’s true, Hugh Jackson was the “we’re going for looks” pick with the character, while Taron might be more in line with the comic version. It also should be noted that the original X-Men movies really focused on Wolverine more than anyone else. So perhaps the upcoming movies/TV shows could change that to ease the burden of portraying him.

Oh, and it should be noted that Taron DID meet with Marvel Studios about being in the MCU, and Kevin Feige was there as well…

Source: New York Times