RWBY To Crossover With Justice League Again For New Movie!

#RWBY's first feature film is coming in 2023!!!



The film will introduce a new original RWBY/DC crossover story with The Justice League. The RWBY/Justice League comic book series was a breakthrough hit, & this will expand the world of the crossover with a wholly original story! pic.twitter.com/5r3KgP6lgo — RWBY (@OfficialRWBY) July 1, 2022

The RWBY franchise started out in the mind of a man named Monty Oum, who was a key creator in the Rooster Teeth company during the earlier days of Red Vs. Blue. However, he started to cultivate his idea and after RVB season 10, he was able to get Rooster Teeth to back his project, and the online show began. Little did anyone, let alone Monty Oum, know just how big this would get. Sadly, Oum died before he could see its boom in pop culture, but if he did, he’d be smiling due to all that is coming from it. Including now…a RWBY X Justice League movie!

Yes, that’s right, there is an animated movie coming featuring the girls of Remnant and the Justice League. If you think this sounds familiar, you’d be right, because at RTX, they confirmed not only an original story in this movie, but that it would build off of the comic crossover that came out some time back that was a huge hit.

Here’s the breakdown from the comic:

“RWBY/Justice League introduces fans of manga and superheroes to the Bruce Wayne, Clark Kent and Diana Prince of Remnant, fighting with Team RWBY. A new Grimm is running rampant across the island of Patch, and Ruby and Yang must team up with a young red and blue-clad farm boy to stop it! Meanwhile, Blake meets a mysterious woman who’s suddenly appeared on Menagerie, but her purpose for being there remains a secret. And why does she act like she hasn’t been around modern society?”

The crossover was 7-issues long, and clearly Warner Bros Animation wanted to take that to the next level. We don’t know all that’ll happen, but it will “expand the story” from the comic series, and we know that it’s coming out in 2023. Add that to the Ice Queendom Anime…and you got a lot to look forward to RWBY fans!

Source: Twitter