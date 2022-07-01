Original Obi-Wan Kenobi Movie Almost Had Key Plotline With Clone Wars Character

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series that recently finished its first run (season 2 incoming…?) on Disney+ had a lot of cameos that made fans happy. Princess Leia, Bail Organa, Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru, Qui-Gon Jinn, the Grand Inquisitor, and so on helped connect everything in a way fans found very pleasing.

However, one thing that people often forget is that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series was originally meant to be a movie, and a movie trilogy at that. Writer Stuart Beattie has been breaking down what the movie would’ve been like, and one of the biggest things that there would been a subplot with a certain Clone Trooper…

“Cody was the big one. I love the idea of Obi-Wan having a buddy on Tatooine. Like a secret buddy. So like the first time he goes into town, you see, Cody, and he’s following him through the streets and attacks him, takes him into an alley with a knife to his throat and says, ‘You’re dead.’ And then you realize, ‘Oh, no… Cody’s making a point.’ Like, ‘Come on. You got to be more careful.'”

“And you realize, ‘Oh, Cody has now morphed from someone who was trying to kill him when we last saw them to someone who is now devoting his life to protect him,'” the writer explained. “Because by now he’s had the biochip taken out of his head, and now he realizes, ‘Oh, my God, what I did was wrong.’ And he has driven by guilt, as much as Obi-Wan is driven by guilt. So you got these two kind of old warriors bickering like this old married couple, bitching about, ‘God, it was so much better when we had an army at our backs,’ you know?'”

“And the idea of mine was that when Obi-Wan had to leave Tatooine, he left Cody in charge of Luke. And that gave us a fun little B-story to keep cutting away to,” Beattie confirmed. “He’s a really fun character and a guy racing against the clock, obviously, because he’s aging twice as fast. He’s trying to atone for the worst thing he’s ever done in his life. So tragic in a way, but just fun… The way they bickered in my stuff, it was just, you know, put a smile on your face and, you know, just arguing all the time.”

That indeed would’ve been fun, and many honestly felt that this was indeed coming at the end of the series, but alas, it was not. But, if Season 2 does come…you never know…

Source: The Direct