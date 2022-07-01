Rocket League Celebrates With 7th Birthday Ball Event

It’s been seven years since Rocket League burst onto the scene and this month marks the game’s yearly anniversary. To mark the occasion, a brand new Birthday Ball event will be taking centre stage from July 6 until July 19.

The upcoming Birthday Ball event will feature new event challenges and rewards, some of which will be in-game credits, in a first for Rocket League. In addition to this, the Birthday Ball celebrations will add two limited-time modes, a range of anniversary-themed items, and Golden Eggs. These will work in a similar way to prior Golden rewards, whereby completing the challenge up to five times would reward you with a Golden reward in your inventory. These Golden Eggs can then unlock items from the Champions Series 1-4. Additional challenge rewards include the Golden Goat title, an Import Item Drop or 20,000 XP and the Precious Metal avatar border.

In terms of new gameplay, the two new limited-time game modes to be added to Rocket League will first be the 2v2 Heatseeker mode, which will be available from July 6 – July 13. Next up will be a Knockout mode, which will be available from July 13 – July 19. As mentioned, in a first for the multiplayer vehicle-based soccer battler, completion of all the Birthday Ball challenges will award players a total of 300 credits.

To further mark the occasion, players can bag themselves some special 7th anniversary-themed items in the Item Shop throughout the Birthday Ball event. The Fennec (Titanium White) Car, Fancy Formal Decal (Fennec), Spyder: Anniversary Edition Wheels, and Top Hat: Anniversary Edition Topper will be on rotation from July 6 until the event ends on July 19.

Rocket League is available now on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Source