AEW Fight Forever Publisher Revealed!

AEW Fight Forever is going to be a significant game in a variety of ways. Not the least of which is that this is aiming to be the very first wrestling game that All Elite Wrestling produces, hopefully setting a “milestone” of sorts that will need to be passed not just by them, but by others. Since the beginning, the team behind the game (which includes legendary wrestler and AEW superstar Kenny Omega) has teased various things that are going to be happening with the game, and who is working on it.

But a few key details haven’t come to light just yet. One of them is the release date (though rumors state that it’s coming out in September, possibly to coincide with their major wrestling event in All Out), and then there’s the publisher. Because while AEW Games is developing it with some outside help, you still need a publisher to get it onto platforms.

So, in a recent livestream, Kenny Omega revealed that THQ Nordic would be the ones who are publishing the title. This is actually a good fit for them for various reasons, not the least of which is that THQ Nordic has made wrestling games in the past, including the No Mercy title that Omega himself said the game would try to “emulate” in terms of fun and feel.

We still don’t much about the game, but now that a publisher is established, and we’re only about maybe two months away from release, we’ll get more looks into the title, its playable characters, the modes you can do, and more.

AEW has been growing hugely ever since it debuted in 2019. Just this past Sunday was the Forbidden Door crossover event with New Japan Pro Wrestling. It was a huge success, and if AEW Fight Forever is a similar success, then things are looking ever upward for the company.

