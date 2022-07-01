Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 Has…Caused Netflix to Crash

Antici…pation…is something that movie and TV creators love to use to their benefit. That’s why many TV shows that are drama based end with cliffhangers to “lure you back” for the next season, or movies do things like after-credits sequences to give you clues as to what might come next. Stranger Things Season 4 was something that had a LOT of fans chomping at the bit just because of the LONG delay that it had due to the global pandemic and filming issues. That’s why it was split into two parts. Volume 1 (which debuted in May) and Volume 2 (which is live right now).

Not surprisingly, a lot of fans tried to go and take on the challenge of watching the final two episodes right when it dropped on Netflix. The problem with that was the platform couldn’t “withstand the pressure” of the fans breaking through the dam and thus…the site crashed.

Over 13,000 error messages were sent out as fans tried to find out what happened to the characters and it was no doubt agonizing when they couldn’t get in. Thankfully, within an hour, they were back up and running and likely have finished both episodes right now…and now have to wait a long time for Season 5 to show up…

As a quick reminder, Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 is not a “set of episodes that had to be finished later”, their runtimes greatly eclipse those that have come before. The first episode of the set is about 90 minutes, the season finale is 150 minutes! That’s right, a two and a half hour “movie” for the season finale!

So don’t sit down to watch them unless you’re ready to commit the full time to them, because what happens in them…is a lot…a whole lot…

Source: ComicBook.com