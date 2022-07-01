Ms. Marvel Co-Creator Knew Fans Would Be Mad About Power Swap

When it comes to adaptations of comic book properties, there is some leeway that fans are willing to give creators. Mainly because they know that doing direct adaptations that are 100% accurate is nearly impossible, or, would feel “archaic” in some means. The Boys is actually a great example of this as they divert heavily from the source material in certain ways. But the one “sin” they most would never abide by is that of a character not having their “comic accurate abilities.” Which is why Ms. Marvel had an early controversy when it was announced that she wouldn’t have her “embiggen” powers.

In the comics, Kamala Khan is an Inhuman, a race of beings who are human-ish, but have powers that activate after they’re exposed to the Terrigen Mists. In the Ms. Marvel TV show…not so much. We won’t spoil anything for those who haven’t seen it yet, but there is a much different explanation for her powers, and it’s arguably more “in tune” with Kamala Khan and her people, but not comic accurate.

Supervising producer Sana Amanat is also the co-creator of Kamala Khan, and they knew that the change would be…problematic for fans:

“I switched over to Marvel Studios two and a half years ago. I came on for this project, specifically to shepherd it into production, and work with the writer’s room that [head writer] Bisha [K. Ali] and her team put together,” Amanat said. “They were trying to steep the story in a different kind of mythos that was one linked to larger MCU stories, but also linked a little bit to the lore of Islamic and Asian mythology. My first thought when I came in was, ‘Well, people are going to be really mad we changed these powers.'”

More than likely they are, but, as many fans have noted, the quality of the series “makes up” for the key change in the lore.

